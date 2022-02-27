Presbyterian moderator to spend next week in Iveagh

Rt Rev Dr David Bruce, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland. Picture By: Arthur Allison/ Pacemaker Press

Moderators normally undertake tours of four of the 19 regional church presbyteries during their year in office and, on the Iveagh visit, Dr Bruce has 20 planned separate worship and public events.

Accompanied by his wife Zoë, he will start his tour preaching at morning services in Magherally and Katesbridge churches today (Sunday). This evening, he will also conduct the first of two united services from Newmills church near Gilford.

A second united service will take place next Sunday evening in Third Rathfriland church.

That morning, he will make a poignant return to preach in Scarva Street, Banbridge, the church he was baptised in as a child. On the Tuesday night, he will address Iveagh Presbytery clerics and elders in Drumlee church.

Over the week, Dr Bruce will visit schools and care homes and meet with civic leaders and business and farming representatives in Banbridge, Rathfriland and Tandragee.

He will also spend a day in Newcastle, visiting a care home there and the local lifeboat station.

“Presbytery tours are a wonderful opportunity for a Presbyterian moderator to get out and about to know the church, seeing first-hand work that congregations do in the community on the ground,” said Dr Bruce.

