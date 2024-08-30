Presbyterians among those present at General Assembly of the Communion of Protestant Churches in Europe

The general assembly of the fellowship is held every six years, and in 2001 it took place in Belfast. Two years later, to mark the 30th anniversary of the agreement, it became the Communion of Protestant Churches in Europe

​Taking place in the southern Transylvanian town of Sibiu, 170 miles north-west of the Romanian capital Bucharest, former Irish Presbyterian moderator, the Rev Dr David Bruce, represented his church and took part in one of yesterday’s sessions, entitled - ‘Time of Hope – Churches as actors in overcoming war and conflict’.

Comprised of Lutheran, Methodist, Reformed and United churches, the body was originally known as the Leuenberg Church Fellowship, named after the small Swiss city in which an ‘Agreement between Protestant Reformation churches in Europe’ was signed in 1973. Basis for the ‘Leuenberg Agreement’ is fellowship between the various Protestant denominations who signed it.

The general assembly of the fellowship is held every six years, and in 2001 it took place in Belfast. Two years later, to mark the 30th anniversary of the agreement, it became the Communion of Protestant Churches in Europe. CPCE, which PCI joined in 1974. It also includes three Reformed denominations in South America, and continues to grow.

Speaking from Romania, Dr Bruce said: “It has been a privilege to represent PCI at this week’s general assembly, especially in a part of south east Europe which has witnessed such massive changes during the latter years of the 20th century with the ending of communist rule.

“Through CPCE we have an opportunity to worship and pray together, to discuss many of the common challenges we are facing, especially at a time of continuing change in Europe. It has been a pleasure to get to know better other churches in the fellowship, as we benefit from hearing the various perspectives of our brothers and sisters in Christ, on range of important issues that will shape the future of the CPCE and the Reformed church in Europe."

The general assembly opened on Tuesday with a service of worship in the medieval town’s Evangelical Lutheran cathedral. During the service four new denominations from Iceland, Ukraine, Latvia, Georgia and the southern Caucus region of eastern Europe, were admitted to the Communion.

Themed ‘In the light of Christ - called to hope’, throughout this week the 150 delegates discussed a wide range of issues, that included migration from the perspective of the countries from which people emigrate, how the churches deal with the war in Ukraine and interreligious dialogue in times of conflict in the Middle East.

During the panel discussion ‘Time of Hope – Churches as actors in overcoming war and conflict’, Dr Bruce was joined by representatives of the German Evangelical Lutheran church in Ukraine, Evangelical Lutheran church of Russia the Evangelical Lutheran church in Croatia, along with University of Fribourg in Switzerland.

The discussion considered the war in Ukraine, current conflict in Gaza, and asked what churches have learned in other conflicts and how can churches frame the central Christian value of hope during a conflict and challenges of peacebuilding post conflict?

Dr Bruce said: “In my reflections on the theme of hope in the face of conflict, I drew on, and referred to a 2019 Irish Presbyterian publication ‘Considering Grace - Presbyterians and the Troubles’. The book recounts the stories of many Presbyterians and their families faced with the loss of loved ones during what has become known as ‘The Troubles’ in Northern ireland.

“My fellow panellists brought their own experiences from Ukraine, Russia and Croatia, as I explored how it has been important for Irish Christians to de-sacralise that which should never have been made holy, and de-demonise those who should never have been considered evil.