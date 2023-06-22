​Presbyterians ‘deeply disappointed’ at Irish Government's abortion plans

​At the PCI general assembly in Belfast, members also raised concern at a similar “direction of travel” by Dublin towards ‘assisted suicide’..

The Presbyterian’s Council for Public Affairs debated its resolutions on a range of political, social and economic issues, with the Assembly later affirming “the value and dignity of human life from before birth to the very end”.Addressing the delegates Karen Jardine, the PCI’s public affairs officer, also highlighted “two significant legislative developments relating to the beginning and end of life which are under consideration in the Irish Parliament”.

She said: “A private member’s bill seeks to further liberalise abortion legislation, bringing it more into line with Northern Ireland. The proposals under consideration are in stark contrast to previous commitments made by the Irish Government following the Eighth Amendment referendum to make abortions ‘rare’, and ensure that babies with disabilities would not be terminated.”

Karen Jardine - Presbyterian Church