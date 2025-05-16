Presbyterians hear of impact of war on women during Lebanon trip

Rev Dr Liz Hughes and Heather Clements took part in ‘The Unheard Voice: Women’s Persevering Witness in war’ conference, which brought together women from Lebanon, Syria and Transcarpathia in western Ukraine, along with Hungarian-speaking Protestant Reformed church communities in central Europe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The two senior Presbyterian women also brought back a stark warning from those still living in conflict, as they were told: "To those living in peace, never take it for granted. Never forget that you have what others can only pray for."

Rev Dr Liz Hughes, the former convener of the Presbyterian Church’s council for global mission, and Heather Clements, convenor of the council’s global mission, took part in ‘The Unheard Voice: Women’s Persevering Witness in war’ conference, which brought together women from Lebanon, Syria and Transcarpathia in western Ukraine, along with Hungarian-speaking Protestant Reformed church communities in central Europe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting took place in the hills surrounding Lebanese capital Beirut.

Mrs Clements confirmed: “Of 24 participants who attended, some were pastors, or pastor’s wives; others were women in leadership in their congregations. For each of them, there is a real sense of loss, for some that meant loss of family and friends, their home, church, or business.

"We heard of the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war, for others it was coping with Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon, or surviving ISIS death squads in northern Syria, or militia groups in other parts of the country.

“For both of us, it was an incredible privilege to be with sisters in Christ, worshiping and praying together, hearing about their hopes and fears, as they continue to live their lives, and live out their faith as best they could, persevering under harrowing circumstances.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The conference was organised by the World Communion of Reformed Churches – Europe, of which Irish Presbyterianism is a member. It was hosted by PCI’s partner in the region, the National Evangelical Synod of Syria and Lebanon.

While the two senior Irish Presbyterians led devotions one morning, they also took part in a seminar on reconciliation and spoke about their experiences living through the early part of Northern Ireland 'Troubles’ as teenagers.

Mrs Clements, then a doctor in Belfast’s Royal Victoria hospital, and Dr Hughes was a Presbyterian minister in North Belfast, whose church had been fire-bombed.

Dr Hughes said: “Over four days, through round-table discussions, seminars and worship, the conference served as a space for reflection, personal testimony, and witness to the striking resilience of women for whom there was a genuine sense of loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A recurring theme we heard was the challenge they faced daily to stay strong for everyone around them, their husbands, children and members of their congregations. Each of the women felt deep sadness for what conflict had done to their countries, family and church families.

"It was an incredible privilege to see just a glimpse of what God sees: the silent, resilient and courageous persevering strength that you often find in women hidden in the pages of the Bible.”

They heard of the loss of family and friends and fellow church members who had left the Ukraine for their own safety, and how their congregations were bereft, especially of young people. Despite that, all the Hungarian Reformed pastors in Transcarpathia, both men and women, had stayed with their congregations, despite the war.

As part of the conference, the two women heard countless personal stories of heartache, but tales of strength and resilience too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The women, see that their roles in their churches not just as jobs, but a calling and a service. As one woman said to us, ‘who will tell the story of Christ if we leave?’,” Mrs Clements said.

“We heard that one Presbyterian church in Syria had set up a medical clinic treating 3,000 people per month. The church’s young people visit and support the elderly, and after the recent earthquake, the church fed 750 people of all faiths.

"A pastor's wife from Syria also recounted to us how when her husband was asked why he didn’t leave, he simply said, ‘I am a shepherd and when the last sheep leaves, I can leave.”

Their time in Lebanon left its mark on the two women, who have kept in touch with many of those who attended the conference in a WhatsApp group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We will never forget worshipping together, singing hymns in Arabic, Armenian, Hungarian and English.

"Some of the women, however, couldn’t talk about their deepest dreams of peace and security, as it caused them to weep and they needed to have strength to just keep going,” Mrs Clements said.

“They also had a message for those of us who are not living with conflict now, ‘To those living in peace, never take it for granted. Never forget that you have what others can only pray for’.