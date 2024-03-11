Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Some of Northern Ireland’s most impressive recent building projects have been revealed as finalists in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Northern Ireland 2024.

The 13 entries, which include a leisure centre, a community hub and business enterprise facility will be judged by an expert judging panel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Sperrins Sculptural Trail, Omagh

Amongst the NI shortlisted entries are Templemore Baths, Queens Business School’s Student Hub and the Sperrins Sculptural Trail.

The entries are shortlisted across five categories: Residential development, community benefit, heritage, public sector and refurbishment-revitalisation.

Chair of the Northern Ireland RICS Awards judging panel, Michael Hannaway, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for these awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”

Northern Ireland entries shortlisted for the awards includes Queens Business School's Student Hub, Riddel Hall

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories, to be judged nationally, and have until April 26 to submit their entry. Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.

Northern Ireland entries shortlisted for the awards are:

Queens Business School's Student Hub, Belfast (Public Sector Project)

Pictured during the official opening of Templemore Baths, which is one of the prestigious projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for RICS Awards

Custom House, Belfast (Heritage Project)

Bruce Street, Belfast (Residential Development)

Templemore Baths, Belfast (Heritage Project)

St Comgall’s – Ionad Eileen Howell, Belfast (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

100 GPS Dedicated Youth Space, Belfast (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

Sean Dolan’s Creevagh Heights, Derry (Community Benefit Project)

Waterside Shared Village, Londonderry (Community Benefit Project)

New Gate Arts & Culture Centre, Londonderry (Community Benefit Project)

The Workhouse Enniskillen (Heritage Project)

The Workhouse Enniskillen (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)

Sperrins Sculptural Trail, Omagh (Community Benefit Project)