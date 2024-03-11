Prestigious projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for RICS Awards
Some of Northern Ireland’s most impressive recent building projects have been revealed as finalists in the RICS (Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors) Awards, Northern Ireland 2024.
The 13 entries, which include a leisure centre, a community hub and business enterprise facility will be judged by an expert judging panel.
The RICS Awards showcase the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure. They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.
Amongst the NI shortlisted entries are Templemore Baths, Queens Business School’s Student Hub and the Sperrins Sculptural Trail.
The entries are shortlisted across five categories: Residential development, community benefit, heritage, public sector and refurbishment-revitalisation.
Chair of the Northern Ireland RICS Awards judging panel, Michael Hannaway, said: “It is inspiring to see such inspirational projects in Northern Ireland shortlisted for these awards.
"It is a true testament to the dedication of surveying professionals despite challenging times in recent years. I wish all of the projects the best of luck.”
Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional six categories, to be judged nationally, and have until April 26 to submit their entry. Amongst the national categories is the new Ambassador of the Year Award category.
Northern Ireland entries shortlisted for the awards are:
Queens Business School's Student Hub, Belfast (Public Sector Project)
Custom House, Belfast (Heritage Project)
Bruce Street, Belfast (Residential Development)
Templemore Baths, Belfast (Heritage Project)
St Comgall’s – Ionad Eileen Howell, Belfast (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)
100 GPS Dedicated Youth Space, Belfast (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)
Sean Dolan’s Creevagh Heights, Derry (Community Benefit Project)
Waterside Shared Village, Londonderry (Community Benefit Project)
New Gate Arts & Culture Centre, Londonderry (Community Benefit Project)
The Workhouse Enniskillen (Heritage Project)
The Workhouse Enniskillen (Refurbishment/Revitalisation Project)
Sperrins Sculptural Trail, Omagh (Community Benefit Project)
Sperrins Sculptural Trail, Omagh (Public Sector Project)