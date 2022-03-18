How did it start? Where did their love bloom? Who were the original Duke and Duchess of Sussex?

With exclusive footage, this is the full story of their love covering what happened on the night they met; their engagement, the royal wedding, and the challenges they faced as they searched for a home.

Featuring Nottingham, Brighton, Windsor, London, and Africa, Yael Breuer from Latest TV and Andrew Bullock - now at Good Morning Britain - follow in the footsteps of Harry and Meghan to trace their love affair from the day they met to the day they left the UK.

Harry and Megan

A love story born in the UK, with both fans and critics across the globe.

Yael and Andrew examine this royal relationship in a fun and friendly way.

Director Bill Smith, of Latest TV, said: “50 years ago, a match like this would never have happened. If you’re interested in love or royalty, this is a story like no other. Thou shalt believe in love!”

Watch the first chapter of their amazing love story before they landed in LA.

