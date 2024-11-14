Prince of Wales visits homelessness project during Northern Ireland trip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Prince of Wales has arrived in Northern Ireland for a visit that will involve engagements focusing on homelessness and the region's creative industries

The trip was due to take place in May this year but was postponed because of the calling of the UK general election.

William’s first visit was to a project in Belfast aimed at helping to prevent homelessness for young people leaving care.

He was welcomed to The Foyer, a temporary accommodation and support service for young people experiencing homelessness operated by the Simon Community.

The Prince of Wales during a visit to the The Foyer in Belfast, a temporary accommodation and support service operated by the Simon Community homelessness charity, which is a member of the Homewards Northern Ireland local Coalition. Part of the work of Simon Community delivers programmes aimed at preventing and ending homelessness for young people leaving care. Picture date: Thursday November 14, 2024.: Jason Cairnduff/PA Wire

On arrival William was greeted by the Lord Lieutenant for Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle.

South Belfast and Mid Down MP and SDLP leader Claire Hanna also welcomed the prince with Jim Dennison, the chief executive of the Simon Community, and Neil McKittrick, the Northern Ireland lead for William’s Homewards initiative.

The Simon Community is a member of the Northern Ireland element of the prince’s initiative to tackle homelessness.

The Homewards Northern Ireland Coalition has identified the prevention of homelessness for young people leaving care as one of its initial priorities.

Research indicates that one third of people with care experience in the UK become homeless within the first two years of leaving the care system, while 25% of all people who have experienced homelessness have been in care at some point during their childhood.

In Northern Ireland, approximately 140 young people each year leave care and present as homeless.

During his visit to The Foyer, William spoke to young people about their experiences and the support they have received.

William also met leading practitioners in the sector to discuss some of the work being delivered in Northern Ireland to support young people leaving care.

Homewards Northern Ireland is looking to scale up initiatives such as the Simon Community’s Housing First For Youth service, which focuses on preventing homelessness, providing stable accommodation and community-based wraparound support to vulnerable young people leaving care.