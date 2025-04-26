Prince William pays respects to Pope on behalf of King at historic funeral

Prince William, Prince of Wales arrives at the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

The Prince of Wales has paid his respects to the Pope on behalf of the King, as he gathered with world leaders for the historic funeral in St Peter's Square.

William, side by side with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer , stood for a moment's silence in front of Pope Francis's sealed wooden and zinc coffin in its place before the altar in St Peter's Basilica.

The prince, with his hands clasped, solemnly bowed his head as he stood in reflection ahead of the funeral mass.

William, dressed in a dark blue suit and black tie, then walked through the ornate basilica and down the steps into St Peter's Square, before shaking hands with a member of the clergy and being guided to his seat.

Pallbearers carry the coffin at the end of the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)

He was carrying out his most significant duty so far as heir to the throne as he made the solo journey to the Vatican on Saturday.

It is the first time the prince has represented the monarch at an international funeral.

William spoke briefly to US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump in the basilica on his way to the service.

He also spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron ahead of the mass.

Crowds during the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Pope Francis died on April 21st at the age of 88.

William was seated in the third row, and placed seemingly unexpectedly next to the German chancellor Olaf Scholz .

The prince, a non-Catholic heir to the throne, had been expected to sit alongside fellow heir apparent, Crown Prince Haakon of Norway , who was accompanied by his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit.

But this element of the delicately arranged diplomacy of the previously announced seating plan - in order of precedence and alphabetically in French - appeared not to have been followed.

The prince was seen reading the order of service booklet containing an English translation during the ceremony.

US President Donald Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the funeral of Pope Francis in St. Peter’s Square on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Ernesto S. Ruscio/Getty Images)

In the row in front of William were Jordan's King Abdullah and Queen Rania .

Some 55 heads of state, 14 heads of government and 12 reigning monarchs joined mourners for the open-air service in front of St Peter's Basilica.

The US and French presidents and their wives were among those who, like William and Sir Keir, paused in front of the Pope's coffin to pay their respects.

William made the journey on behalf of Charles, head of the Church of England , in honour of Pope Francis, who was head of the Roman Catholic Church .

The decision for William, a future Supreme Governor of the Anglican church, to represent his father is in keeping with modern tradition and protocol, with Charles as the Prince of Wales attending Pope John Paul II 's funeral in 2005 on behalf of Elizabeth II .

It marks a major milestone in William's role as a global statesman and future king.

A complex security operation is in place around the Vatican as hundreds of thousands of people filled the streets of Vatican City .

The Prince and Princess of Wales's official social media accounts later posted: "Today we remember and celebrate the life of Pope Francis."