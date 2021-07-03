Princess Anne makes a one-day visit to NI

The Princess Royal's final visit on Friday at Hillsborough Castle. At a reception, Her Royal Highness met with people from across Northern Ireland who are involved in voluntary activities. Touring the grounds and visitor centre, the Princess Royal met gardening staff who have maintained the gardens during lockdown. Press Eye

During her visit Princess Anne viewed the new Northern Ireland centenary rose, specially bred to mark the country’s 100th birthday.

In her first engagement, Anne visited the Antrim Castle Gardens where she met with the gardening team and volunteers.

The Princess Royal presented them with the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service in recognition of their role in community life.

Princess Anne at Hillsborough Castle on Friday July 2

On a tour of the public gardens, The Princess Royal learned about a number of projects being taken forward by the local council to mark the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

At a reception, Her Royal Highness met with people from across Northern Ireland who are involved in a range of voluntary and charitable activities in their local communities.

Among the attendees were a number of healthcare professionals who have played a key role in the response to the pandemic.

Princess Royal pictured at Antrim Castle Gardens on a one day visit to Northern Ireland. Photo by Stephen Hamilton / Press Eye

The Princess Royal was also introduced to key representatives overseeing the strands of various projects marking the Centenary of Northern Ireland.

In the castle’s gardens, the Princess Royal met with Colin Dickson, breeder of the NI Centenary Rose, and viewed the flower before she was presented with a centenary rose pin.

Touring the wider grounds and visitors centre, The Princess Royal met with gardening staff who have maintained the gardens during the lockdown period.

It is the second Royal visit to Northern Ireland in as many months.