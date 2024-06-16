Princess of Wales: Kate's return to public life at Trooping the Colour ceremony may help cancer patients say charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

​Seeing the Princess of Wales return to public life may "inspire" other people who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment, charity leaders have said.

Kate looked relaxed during her first day in the spotlight on Saturday since announcing her cancer diagnosis in March as she took part in the traditional Trooping the Colour ceremony.

In a statement released on Friday, Kate said she is making "good progress" and experiencing "good days and bad days" as she undergoes chemotherapy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Her hope is "to join a few public engagements over the summer," she added.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with their children, Prince George, Prince Louis, and Princess Charlotte, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, London, to view the flypast following the Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London.

A Macmillan Cancer Support spokesman said: "It's an absolute pleasure to see her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales' at Trooping the Colour today.

"As her Royal Highness said in her comments yesterday, cancer treatment can come with both good days and bad days, and I'm sure her attending the event will inspire so many people around the world who are managing the challenging effects of cancer treatment."

After months of chemotherapy, which is still ongoing, Kate joined what is a family occasion on the national stage but kept a watchful eye on her children - Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her appearance was in doubt after she missed the final Trooping rehearsal last weekend, but with the King also suffering from cancer the spectacle of military pomp and pageantry became a symbolic statement by the monarchy after a period of uncertainty.

Members of the Coldstream Guards during Trooping the Colour ceremony at Horse Guards Parade, central London, in celebration of King Charles III's official birthday.

Dame Laura Lee, chief executive of cancer support charity Maggie's, of which the Queen is president, said: "Seeing Her Royal Highness, the Princess of Wales today was just lovely.

"As she said herself, today was a good day. By highlighting that there are good days and bad days, the Princess is helping to draw attention and normalise the reality of living with cancer.

"Our experts in our centres can help people navigate how to manage each day at a time and to live with the unexpected, just as the Princess is clearly doing - helping us all understand that cancer is not a straight line or a linear process."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kate announced she was having chemotherapy in a recorded video message on March 22, after tests following her surgery found cancer had been present.