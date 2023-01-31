Princess Victoria disaster: 135 souls who perished remembered at 70th anniversary service

The vessel sank between Stranraer and Larne in highs seas and storms in January 1953 with the loss of 135 lives, including 27 people from Larne.

There were victims too from Ballygally, Islandmagee, Carrickfergus and Greenisland as well as Belfast and other parts of Northern Ireland.

The devastating impact on the town and wider area was recalled at the annual memorial service at the Princess Victoria Memorial at Larne Harbour, which was organised by the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes MV Princess Victoria Lodge 5050 in association with Mid and East Antrim Council.

The Mayor, Alderman Noel Williams, laying a wreath at the Princess Victoria Memorial in Larne. Photos courtesy of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Wreath laying was led by Jane Allen, Deputy Lieutenant for County Antrim and the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams, with the rescue services, maritime bodies and other groups in the community represented.

A wreath was also laid on behalf of Dumfries and Galloway Council, while a Mid and East Antrim wreath was laid at a similar commemoration at Agnew Park in Stranraer – location of the Princess Victoria memorial in the Scottish port.

Mayor, Mr Williams, said: “The sinking of the Princess Victoria devastated families and communities here, in Stranraer and further afield. It may have happened many years ago but the pain and loss is still felt by many families across our borough.”

“The memory of that terrible day remains with many families who lost loved ones, neighbours and friends in the disaster – it is an awful reminder of the power of nature.

Members of the community paying tribute on Tuesday morning.

“Council has worked closely with a number of organisations to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the disaster and remember all those involved.”

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson said: “Poignant tributes were made today in Larne to the lives lost in the MV Princess Victoria disaster 70 years ago.”

He added: “I have a vivid memory of an elderly lady who was a school child in Larne at that time telling me of the grief which engulfed the town as funeral processions were a daily occurrence through the town during the days following the sinking.”

The Princess Victoria was one of the first roll on roll off designed ferries and made daily return crossings from Larne to Stranraer.

Wreaths were laid at the Princess Victoria Memorial on on the 70th anniversary of the tragedy.

Tragically it was caught up in severe weather during the great storm of 1953. The heavy seas led to the stern doors being forced open and within four hours The Princess Victoria sank.

A memorial in Larne had initially carried the names of 133 people who died in the tragedy, but in 2018 an extra two names – Gordon Wright and Thomas Saunders – were added following further research.

A piper participating in Tuesday's memorial service in Larne.

Rev John Nelson taking part in the memorial service.

