Princess Victoria disaster: 7 historic images from the time as 70th anniversary marked

The Princess Victoria sank between Stranraer and Larne in highs seas and storms in January 1953 with the loss of 135 lives.
The Princess Victoria was one of the first roll on roll off designed ferries and made daily return crossings from Larne to Stranraer
1. Survivors being landed at Donaghadee, County Down, Northern Ireland, after disaster overtook the British Transport Commission's MV Princess Victoria which sank in a severe gale five miles of the County Down coast with the loss of 130 of the 170 people aboard.
Photo: PA
2. Able Seaman Malcolm McKInnon, survivor of the sunken Starnraer to Larne ferry MV Princess Victoria, has his feet massaged to warm them up on landing in Northern Ireland after his ordeal in the gale-lashed seas today (Saturday)
Photo: PA
3. Miss F.L. Currie, Matron of Bangor Hospital, County Down, Northern Ireland, serves morning coffee to seven rescued men now in the hospital after surviving the disaster to the British Transport Commission's car ferry Princess Victoria. The ship foundered in a gale five miles off the County Down coast with the loss of over 130 lives. There were about 170 persons on board.
Photo: PA
One of the survivors of the Princess Victoria, a car ferry that was sunk in very high seas, after being landed at Donaghadee, County Down, Northern Ireland. The vessel foundered in a gale five miles off the County Down coast with the loss of 130 lives. The ship had about 170 persons aboard.
Photo: PA