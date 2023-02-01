Princess Victoria disaster: 7 historic images from the time as 70th anniversary marked

3 . Miss F.L. Currie, Matron of Bangor Hospital, County Down, Northern Ireland, serves morning coffee to seven rescued men now in the hospital after surviving the disaster to the British Transport Commission's car ferry Princess Victoria. The ship foundered in a gale five miles off the County Down coast with the loss of over 130 lives. There were about 170 persons on board.

Miss F.L. Currie, Matron of Bangor Hospital, County Down, Northern Ireland, serves morning coffee to seven rescued men now in the hospital after surviving the disaster to the British Transport Commission's car ferry Princess Victoria. The ship foundered in a gale five miles off the County Down coast with the loss of over 130 lives. There were about 170 persons on board.

Photo: PA