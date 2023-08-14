Property: Stunning 13 acre smallholding set on 4 acre lake surrounded by woodland for sale
Unique opportunity to purchase a stunning small holding of 13 acres, comprising of a detached family home, 4-acre lake and wooded land
By Michael Cousins
Published 14th Aug 2023, 11:47 BST
Templeton Robinson are delighted to offer for sale this exquisite family home, private lake and surrounding woodland. Exceptional quality and interior design, as well as a cleverly planned layout all combine to ensure the ultimate waterside and outdoor lifestyle with all the modern comforts of a recently refurbished home. Accessed via secure electric gates leading to an ample private parking and turning circle, creates a welcoming first impression
