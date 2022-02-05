‘Protocol needs fixed before reform of Stormont’

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson expressed doubts about the prospect of a short-term return to a fully-functioning devolved administration in the wake of the resignation of First Minister Paul Givan.

Sir Jeffrey’s decision to pull Mr Givan out of office is part of the DUP’s escalating protest strategy against the post-Brexit trading arrangements that have created economic barriers between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

Mr Givan’s resignation, which came into effect at midnight on Thursday, automatically removed Sinn Fein deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill from her position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A rally at Belfast City Hall in opposition to Paul Givan's resignation as First Minister which was organised by Women's Policy Group NI on Friday. Pic Pacemaker

Other Stormont ministers can remain in post but the Executive can no longer meet and is unable to take significant policy decisions.

An Assembly election is already scheduled for May, but Mr Givan’s departure raises the prospect of that poll being brought forward several weeks.

All ministers will leave their posts ahead of any election and a new administration could only be formed following the poll if the positions of first and deputy first ministers are filled by the largest unionist and largest nationalist parties.

The events in Northern Ireland unfolded as UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic met to take stock of negotiations aimed at reducing the red tape associated with the protocol. The pair will meet again in London next week to continue discussions.

Sir Jeffrey suggested the DUP would only return to an executive if its concerns around the post-Brexit trading arrangements are addressed.

“I’ve withdrawn the First Minister on the basis that the protocol issues have not been addressed despite clear commitments and promises given by the Prime Minister that they would be addressed, and clearly if the protocol issues are not resolved by the time of the election then, of course, it is difficult for us to form a government because of the instability that the protocol creates,” he told BBC Radio Ulster.

“I have made my position clear – I think there is now an opportunity for the Government and the EU to step up.

“The EU said consistently that the purpose of the protocol was to protect the political institutions, political stability and the Good Friday Agreement. Well, we know that isn’t happening because unionists do not consent to the protocol. There is no consensus for the protocol.

“There is now an opportunity for the UK Government and the EU to step up to the mark and to deliver an agreement that resolves these issues that can be done quickly.”

Sir Jeffrey insisted there is still a point in having an Assembly poll: “I think the time has come for the people of Northern Ireland to have their say.”

Announcing his resignation on Thursday, Mr Givan said the protocol had undermined a cornerstone of powersharing in the region – governance with the consent of both nationalists and unionists.

Around 100 community activists held a protest outside Belfast City Hall yesterday to show their opposition to the DUP decision. Kellie Turtle, from Reclaim the Agenda, said: “We were shaken and devastated by the news that came through because we have so much work to do, to catch up on after the three years of no government here.”