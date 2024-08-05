RNLI representatives from Portrush gathered together on Sunday, August 4, to welcome the arrival of an historic RNLI Scroll.

Printed on bamboo paper, this special scroll will travel through RNLI communities far and wide during 2024 to mark 200 years of the RNLI.

During its journey, the scroll will be kept safe in a bespoke case – made from the same materials used to build and maintain lifeboats, stations and lifeguard units.

The scroll started its journey at Westminster Abbey on March 4 and has travelled around the UK being signed by RNLI representatives at each station.

The scroll arrived on the north coast on Thursday, August 1, where it was signed by the chair of the Ballymoney Fundraising Branch, Pat Crossley, and witnessed by the current Mayor, Cllr Ciaran McQuillan and the former Mayor, Cllr Steven Callaghan, who had made the RNLI his charity of the year in his term of office, raising nearly £12,000.

Due to adverse weather conditions, the Portrush ceremony had to be moved indoors and Portrush Yacht Club made their premises available to the RNLI team.

Proceedings started with Portrush RNLI’s Water Safety Ambassadors ‘The Causeway Shantymen’ singing a rousing medley of shanties. The scroll was carried in by volunteer crew member Annie Jagoe and Coxswain Johnny Weston, piped in by Portrush musician Derek Finlay playing the wonderful Highland Cathedral.

Annie read the RNLI pledge before the scroll signing. The six people chosen to sign the scroll to represent the Portrush Teams were Jo May – 40 years’ service as a fundraiser; Carl Kennedy – Water Safety; Val McDonald - Education; John Martin - Chair of the Fundraising Team and Lifeboat Shop Manager: Judy Nelson – Volunteer Lifeboat Press Officer and Des Austin – retiring Coxswain.

After the official signing ceremony was completed, those gathered were entertained by ukulele group ‘Ukes at the Port’.