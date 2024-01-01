Proud parents celebrate with babies born on first day of 2024 in Northern Ireland
At the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, staff anticipating the first arrival of 2024 didn’t have to wait long with the first baby delivered as the clock was still striking midnight.
Isaac McBride was born to mum Marisa and weighed in at 7lbs.
Also at the RVH, proud parents Sophie Moulds and dad Harry were celebrating the arrival of baby Alfie – born at 12.43am weighing 8lb 4oz.
Across the city at the Ulster Hospital, Jude Reid from Lisburn was born at 9.53am weighing 9lb 9oz and was pictured with midwife Kiara McElroy.
In contrast to the comfort of the maternity units, hundreds of people braved the cold at several organised charity sea swims.
One of the largest took place at Crawfordsburn in Co Down with all money raised going to Cancer Focus NI.
At Carnlough on the Antrim coast, more than 70 people took the plunge at the harbour in aid of the Ballymena branch of the Spina Bifida Association.
Carnlough event organiser Billy McIlroy said the atmosphere on Monday was particularly special due to the “beautiful sunny weather”.
It was the 52nd year of the harbour swim and Mr McIlroy has been involved for the vast majority.
“This year we had 70 people who went in. We had ones from Australia, and there is a man (Arthur Chatfield) who comes over from Scotland every New Year’s Day to do it,” Mr McIlroy said.
"Geoff Bell, from Ballymena, was one of the people who has now done the 52 of them,” he added.
Mr McIlroy said his own involvement in organising the swim has spanned “well over forty” years.
"I couldn’t believe it when I got to Carnlough and the sun was shining and seeing the blue sky – first time since October” he joked.
In his post-event report, Mr McIlroy said: “The treasurer reports a figure in excess of £3,000 was raised on the day which is excellent once again highlighting the generosity of the public.”