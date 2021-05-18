PSNI again say no further update on missing children (aged 5 and 8) | last seen on Friday

Five-year-old Patrick Hovarth and his older brother, Fabricio who is eight years old, were last seen in Belfast on Friday evening, 14 May.

When asked for an update on the search, a PSNI spokesman confirmed today (Tuesday) there was no change to their appeal.

Inspector Phil McCullagh said: “We are keen to know that both boys are safe and well.

“We believe they may be in the company of a relative in Northern Ireland or possibly in Ireland – and so I would appeal to that person to get in touch with police as soon as possible on 101, quoting the reference number 2275 of 14/5/21.

“Both boys are dark-haired and were seen getting into a black Ford car around 6pm on Friday 14 May in the Limestone road area of Belfast.

“At that time, the younger brother, Patrick, was wearing light-coloured bottoms and top with black shoes.

“Fabricio was wearing grey bottoms and a purple and green top.

“If any members of the public have any information about the boys or have seen them since Friday evening, I would urge them to contact police immediately.”

