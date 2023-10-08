PSNI appeal over four siblings missing from Lisnaskea home since October 5

Police said the four children had been missing since October 5

The PSNI said the siblings, aged between 16 and eight, may be with their parents Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

The missing children are Louise, 16, Marie Theresa, 15, Owen, 12, and Christina, eight.

They were reported missing from the Co Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5.

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett issued an appeal to the public yesterday evening to help them locate the children.

She said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.