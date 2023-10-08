News you can trust since 1737
PSNI appeal over four siblings missing from Lisnaskea home since October 5

Police have asked the public to help them trace the whereabouts of four children who are missing.
Published 8th Oct 2023, 20:56 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2023, 20:56 BST
Police said the four children had been missing since October 5Police said the four children had been missing since October 5
The PSNI said the siblings, aged between 16 and eight, may be with their parents Kathleen and Martin Maughan, and may have travelled to the Republic of Ireland.

The missing children are Louise, 16, Marie Theresa, 15, Owen, 12, and Christina, eight.

They were reported missing from the Co Fermanagh town of Lisnaskea on October 5.

Chief Inspector Lynne Corbett issued an appeal to the public yesterday evening to help them locate the children.

She said: “We are asking that Kathleen or Martin, the children, or anyone who knows of their whereabouts, get in touch with police and let us know where the children are and that they are safe.

“I would also ask that they be returned to Northern Ireland as soon as possible. Police can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 1181 05/10/23.”

