PSNI chief thanks strike protest organisers for 'positive engagement' as rallies pass without incident
Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said she was pleased with the level of engagement between the protest organisers and the police.
She also took the opportunity to warn motorists and other road users that they should continue to allow additional time for journeys as driving conditions are likely to remain hazardous.
The police gold commander said: “I am very pleased with how today’s public safety operation went. Our officers were in attendance at parades and rallies across Northern Ireland to keep everyone safe.
“The engagement between organisers and officers was really positive. Disruption to traffic was minimised and there no other issues of concern."
T/ACC Jones added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who engaged with us today and in the lead-up to today’s events.
“I also want to remind road users that driving conditions remain challenging in some parts of the country.
"If you do need to travel please take extra care and allow additional time for your journey.”