PSNI chief thanks strike protest organisers for 'positive engagement' as rallies pass without incident

Widespread industrial action and rallies across Northern Ireland passed off without incident, a police chief has said.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Melanie Jones said she was pleased with the level of engagement between the protest organisers and the police.

She also took the opportunity to warn motorists and other road users that they should continue to allow additional time for journeys as driving conditions are likely to remain hazardous.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The police gold commander said: “I am very pleased with how today’s public safety operation went. Our officers were in attendance at parades and rallies across Northern Ireland to keep everyone safe.

Striking public sector workers in Belfast city centre 18-01-24 Matt Mackey/Press Eye

“The engagement between organisers and officers was really positive. Disruption to traffic was minimised and there no other issues of concern."

T/ACC Jones added: “I want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who engaged with us today and in the lead-up to today’s events.

“I also want to remind road users that driving conditions remain challenging in some parts of the country.