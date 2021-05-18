PSNI confirm contact with elderly female feared to be in NI park
Police have confirmed that thay have been on contact with an elderly woman who was feared to have been in a NI park over night.
In a post on Police North Belfast Facebook page they said: “We can confirm that we have identified and located the elderly female that we were concerned for last night - it transpires that she was not on Cavehill over night...
“She has been spoken to and we are pleased to report that she is safe and well.
“Again, we would like to thank those of you who shared our post and got in contact with information about her - it really does make a difference.
Thank you.”
However last night the same Facebook page said that police were asking for the public to help them ascertain whether an elderly woman is now safe after receiving a number of reports on Monday night around 11.15pm.
A post on Police North Belfast Facebook page then said they received the reports about “concern for an elderly female last seen in the car park for Cavehill Country Park on the Upper Hightown Road”.
“Police have carried out a search of the area with no success,” adds the post.
“This female was described as having grey hair, wearing a white coat and trainers.
“There are concerns regarding this woman’s welfare and Police would appeal to anyone with information that could help us identify them to contact us on 101 quoting reference 2267 of 17/5/21. “