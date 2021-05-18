PSNI confirm contact with elderly female feared to be in NI park

In a post on Police North Belfast Facebook page they said: “We can confirm that we have identified and located the elderly female that we were concerned for last night - it transpires that she was not on Cavehill over night...

“She has been spoken to and we are pleased to report that she is safe and well.

“Again, we would like to thank those of you who shared our post and got in contact with information about her - it really does make a difference.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An elderly woman

Thank you.”

However last night the same Facebook page said that police were asking for the public to help them ascertain whether an elderly woman is now safe after receiving a number of reports on Monday night around 11.15pm.

A post on Police North Belfast Facebook page then said they received the reports about “concern for an elderly female last seen in the car park for Cavehill Country Park on the Upper Hightown Road”.

“Police have carried out a search of the area with no success,” adds the post.

“This female was described as having grey hair, wearing a white coat and trainers.