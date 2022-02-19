PSNI denies claim of ‘racial bias’ in use of stop-and-search powers

The accusation came from Amnesty International UK, who said statistics published by the police service on Friday showed that use of the powers disproportionately targeted ethnic minorities and children.

The figures showed that more than 25,000 people were stopped and searched in Northern Ireland by police last year, with 6% leading to an arrest and 14% leadin to some other form of policing outcome.

Amnesty said that of the total number of 25,503 stops, people from Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic backgrounds accounted for 1,267 stops, or 5% of the total — despite making up 1.8% of the total population according to the last published census figures.

PSNI

Irish Travellers were the ethnic group most targeted, Amnesty said, accounting for 450 stops, 1.76% of the overall figure, despite making up just 0.07% of the population as a whole.

Responding, the PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said: “We use stop and search powers to help protect communities throughout Northern Ireland and to keep you safe. The Police Service of Northern Ireland is fully committed to ensuring the fair, effective and legitimate use of stop and search powers which are vital in helping us prevent, detect and investigate crime.”

He continued: “Importantly, these powers are used when deemed appropriate by the individual officer, and are overseen at both a local and organisational policing level. We do not ‘target’ individuals or ethnic groups — officers are very much driven by crimes reported by members of the public, information relating to specific crimes and information relating to crime trends.”