PSNI on foot patrol in south Belfast. Photo: Arthur Allison/Pacemake

At the weekend, former NI Secretary Shaun Woodward was asked during a television interview if he thought the Chief Constable should resign.

Mr Woodward questioned whether Simon Byrne’s departure would actually achieve anything, and added: “Right now we need somebody to find out what's going on and I'm not sure it would actually help if because of a mistake the chief constable leaves his job, leaving nobody at the top of the tree to try and sort out what is actually happening and to protect the officers concerned.”

Speaking to GB News, he added: “That's the right decision for now, but maybe the secretary of state might make a statement on this, because this is one of those areas where because of power-sharing not working properly in Northern Ireland there undoubtedly is a vacuum that needs to be filled.”

Last Tuesday, the PSNI mistakenly released the names, roles, locations and shift patterns of every one of its 10,000 officers and support staff when responding to a routine Freedom of Information request.

On Monday, a UK Government spokesperson said: "The PSNI has the Government’s full support in responding to the data breach and our focus is on providing appropriate and proportionate support and expertise."The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland continues to be kept updated on developments."

Speaking to the News Letter at the weekend, a former head of the PSNI organised crime branch said he believes the online security breach has made identifying officers and staff “far easier” for paramilitaries and organised crime gangs, and that it will have longer-term implications for policing in the province.Roy McComb said: “It's an easy assumption to make that only dissidents will use this information because you have to remember that organised crime units have seen millions of pounds of drugs being seized recently.