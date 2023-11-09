All Sections
PSNI receive report of man exposing himself and committing a sexual act in the area of Ormeau Park

Police have received a report of a male exposing himself and committing a sexual act in the area of Ormeau Park, shortly before 4pm, on Wednesday 8th November.
By Gemma Murray
Published 9th Nov 2023, 13:58 GMT
In a statement the PSNI say that ‘officers on patrol in the local area responded immediately and arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of indecent exposure’.

He remains in police custody at this time.

Superintendent Finola Dornan said: “I would like to reassure the local community that we take reports of this nature very seriously.

Ormeau Park Google mapsOrmeau Park Google maps
"Local police officers are committed to ensuring our public spaces are safe.

"We are here for victims and are relentless in our pursuit of perpetrators of violence against women and girls."I would seek the support of anyone who may have witnessed this or similar incidents in the area recently to contact South Belfast Police on 101, quoting reference number 1045 08/11/23.

"A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”

