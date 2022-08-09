PSNI sniffer dog has surgery to run and play in his retirement thanks to charity

Sniffer dog Sam – a 10-year-old springer spaniel who was rescued as an unwanted stray in Northern Ireland in 2013 – was rushed into surgery in May after rupturing his cruciate ligament while he was out enjoying a walk.

Police Service of Northern Ireland dog handler Emma was matched with Sam when he was just 10 months old.

She said: “Sam was rescued by a local charity after coming into a council pound as an unwanted stray. He was rehomed twice but returned to them for being too hyper. We assessed him and felt he’d be a great sniffer dog so he joined me and passed all of his assessments with flying colours. He became a proactive cash, drugs and firearms search dog and worked on countless operations throughout Northern Ireland for more than six years.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We also visited schools and community groups across the religious divide, where he won everyone over with his gorgeous nature.”

After dedicating years to his duty, Sam retired in 2021 and stayed with Emma as her pet.

She explained: “I’ve had him since he was just a puppy and we worked together for years so he means the world to me; he really is the best boy.”

Unfortunately, the active little spaniel ruptured his cruciate ligament in May while on a walk and needed major surgery to enable him to walk, run and play again. His surgery went well but he suffered from nystagmus (a condition affecting his vision) while in recovery so had an extended stay at the vets.

“It was such a huge relief when I could bring him home,” Emma continued. “Thankfully he soon started wagging his tail again and eating well, although he hated being on crate rest. It’s taken him weeks to recover but the vets are delighted with his progress. He’s started short walks again but soon he’ll be able to run and play again, just like he used to.”

However, without insurance – which is very difficult to find for ex-working dogs who have led strenuous lives and are often plagued by health problems as they age – Emma was concerned how she’d foot Sam’s almost £2,000 bill. Luckily, she’d registered him with the Thin Blue Paw Foundation a UK charity that supports retired police dogs.

Charity trustee Gemma Wardell said: “Police dogs give up the best years of their lives to fight crime and protect their communities. They love their job as it’s a big game to them, but it’s a strenuous life and it can take its toll on their bodies. When they retire, they don’t get a doggy pension so the cost of their care falls to their former handler or new adopter. Without insurance, this can mean huge bills for unexpected vet care for conditions affecting their joints, ligaments and bones, or for ongoing management – like therapy or medication – to help manage common problems like arthritis.

“These dogs are the unsung heroes of the police and they deserve to have long, happy and healthy retirements. That’s why we launched the Thin Blue Paw Foundation; to ensure dogs have access to the very best treatment to enable them to enjoy their retirements to the fullest, without the pressure falling solely to their owners who may not always be able to afford the treatment they need.”