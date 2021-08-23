PSNI to be involved at Omagh’s first-ever Pride after organisers reverse exclusion decision
The PSNI will be represented at the first-ever Pride event in Omagh, following a recent decision by organisers to exclude the service which attracted controversy.
The PSNI had proposed having a stall at the Omagh event, due to take place next month, but following a split vote organisers had opted against the proposal.
Now, however, the organisers have confirmed the PSNI will be involved.
A spokesperson for Omagh Pride said: “A representative from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s LGBT+ network will address the crowd from a trailer stage in South West College car park.”
The organisers also said the event, due to take place on September 25, has sold out.
The spokesperson said: “The 500 capacity event is sold out and has reached its fundraising goal.
“The idea formed in May 2021 when two friends – poet Cat Brogan, 36, and community organisier Lorraine Montague, 34, – were discussing ways to build a creative, queer community in their hometown. Both had lived most of their adult lives outside Omagh and, like many, chose to come back home as a result of Covid. A Pride parade seemed a great place to start.”
Co-founder Cat Brogan said: “As a queer person growing up, I didn’t have any representation and I felt I needed to hide who I truly was. Doing this dimmed my spirit, and over time, it was damaging. I left Omagh and moved to London, where I could be openly queer.
“Omagh Pride shows people they can be who they are in their hometown; it proves that the community accepts them. It will form and strengthen connections based on compassion and empathy, while sending everyone the message that LGBTQ people are loved – wholly and unconditionally.”