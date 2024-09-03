PSNI update appeal for information on missing Alan Mallard - he has 'been located and is safe'
Police have updated their appeal for information about missing Alan Mallard.
The latest information is that Alan has been located and is now safe.
However an earlier appeal in a post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘***Missing Person****
"We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.
"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare yesterday evening at around 11pm.
"He was wearing shorts and a T Shirt (not sure what colours).
If anyone has any information that could help us locate Alan please contact 101 and quote serial 1803 - 02/09/2024".
