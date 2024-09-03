PSNI update appeal for information on missing Alan Mallard - he has 'been located and is safe'

Alan Mallard

Police have updated their appeal for information about missing Alan Mallard.

The latest information is that Alan has been located and is now safe.

However an earlier appeal in a post on Police Antrim & Newtownabbey says: ‘***Missing Person****

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Alan Mallard.

"Alan was last seen in Asda, Ballyclare yesterday evening at around 11pm.

"He was wearing shorts and a T Shirt (not sure what colours).