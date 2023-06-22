News you can trust since 1737
PSNI want to see those attending Lizzo, Sam Fender and Ben Nicky at Belsonic 'act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another'

Police have called for people to act ‘responsibly’ this weekend at a series of concerts in Ormeau Park as Belsonic hosts Lizzo, Sam Fender and Ben Nicky.
By Gemma Murray
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 15:57 BST- 2 min read
Updated 22nd Jun 2023, 16:30 BST

Police have been working in partnership with the event organisers and various agencies in planning for Belsonic,” said Chief Inspector Mark Roberts.

"We want to see everyone attending these shows to enjoy themselves while also obeying the law, acting responsibly and staying safe.

“We are asking those who plan to attend the shows to plan their journey to and from the concert in advance."

Martin Jensen at Belsonic 2017Martin Jensen at Belsonic 2017
Martin Jensen at Belsonic 2017
Chief Inspector Roberts said the “concert organisers have applied for a series of road closure orders which will see Annadale Embankment from the Ormeau Road junction through to the Ravenhill Road junction closed between 4pm and approximately midnight”.

"The road will remain closed for a period after the concert, and we would ask you to bear this in mind if you are arranging a safe collection location with friends or relatives,” he added.

"If you are planning on driving to the event, please park your vehicle legally and ensure that it is not causing an obstruction to road users, pedestrians or local residents.

“While I appreciate many of those attending will be taking photos and videos and using social media, please ensure your mobile phone is fully charged, or you have a portable charger – especially if you need to contact friends or those collecting you at the end of the concert!”

Setting up gets underway way for Belsonic 2019Setting up gets underway way for Belsonic 2019
Setting up gets underway way for Belsonic 2019

Chief Inspector Roberts also reminded concert goers to be respectful of local businesses and residents, particularly when leaving the concert.

"We want everyone attending the concert to have a great night, to stay safe, and remember the event for all the right reasons.

"Please act responsibly, stay with your friends and look after one another – and if you need help during the evening, speak with event staff or the police."

For further information about the concert arrangements visit www.Belsonic.com or on public transport services www.translink.co.uk/events

