PSNI 'working on plans for involvement' in Belfast Pride as report suggests possible ban on officer participation

The force has faced criticism in recent years for permitting a PSNI delegation, in uniform, to walk in support of a cause that utilises “political” messaging – including successfully lobbying for changes to the laws around same-sex marriage.

This year the theme is ‘Stand by Your Trans’.

The Pride website states: “Belfast Pride and the Belfast Pride festival are unapologetically trans inclusive. Trans, non-binary and gender-diverse people have helped lead and shape not only the Pride movement, but the wider LGBTQIA+ civil rights movement, and are an integral part of our community and wider society.

“In 2022-2023 the PSNI reported a 24% increase in the number of transphobic hate crimes in Northern Ireland, and research consistently shows a high level of under-reporting. Across the UK media and wider social media, we have seen an exponential increase in transphobia as well as homophobia, biphobia and sexism directed towards trans, non-binary and gender- diverse people and those who support them".

TUV leader Jim Allister has been an outspoken critic of the PSNI taking part in the parades.

Speaking on the Nolan Show on Friday, the PSNI “most certainly should not be participating because it is a highly politicised campaigning event”.

He described this year’s theme as a “very politicised campaign focussed upon obtaining new legislation, such as has been foolishing obtained in Scotland, allowing for self-identification, in contradiction of one’s biological sex”.

Mr Allister added: “Such a campaign is no place for a police service”.

However, Alliance MLA and NI Policing Board member Nuala McAllister said: “The PSNI have been clear over the past few years – and I do support the political messaging – but the PSNI have been clear that they are there to support the LGBT community”.

Ms McAllister added: “Right minded people will recognise that it is important that the PSNI supports every member of our community here in Northern Ireland, regardless of whether they are a member of the LGBT community or not”.