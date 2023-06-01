​​Limiting use of the public transport SmartPass to off-peak times, raising the age of eligibility, and limiting use of the pass to buses only, are all under review as part of a public consultation being carried out by the Department for Infrastructure (DfI).

The scheme – which has not changed since 2008 – cost the public purse £39 million in the last financial year, and this is expected to rise to £44.6m this year as more people resume travelling following the Covid pandemic.

The department expects the cost to rise to more than £52m by 2030 if the terms and conditions are not altered.

Changes being considered include raising the age of eligibility for concessionary fares to either 65 or state pension age. This change, which would apply to both existing users and new applicants, would bring Northern Ireland into line with England and the Republic of Ireland.

The public consultation will run for 12-weeks.

A DfI spokesperson said: “We recognise the importance of the scheme and the benefits it brings to those who use their SmartPass to travel on public transport. However, the cost of the scheme has increased significantly and we anticipate it will continue to rise.

"With that in mind we are looking at all options to ensure the scheme will continue to promote social inclusion, without impacting the delivery of public transport services or other services the department provides.

“No decisions have been made yet. We are keen to hear from the public, representative groups and others on how the proposed changes might affect them.”

The spokesperson added: "We also want to hear view on how the scheme might operate in the future. Our priority is to ensure that it is affordable and at the same time, targeted at those who need it most.”