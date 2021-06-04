Public thanked after missing teens found

Grace Douglas (15) and Corey Lee Marshall (17) were believed to have been together. They were last seen in Belfast city centre at around 11pm on June 3. Police said they had links to Carrickfergus/Whitehead.

Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Thank you for your help with our missing person appeal from earlier.

“They have now been located.”

