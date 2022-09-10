Queen ‘a bridge builder on island riven by conflict’

The DUP leader said Her Majesty had “lay to rest many of the “ghost of our shared history” which had cast shadows over relationships on these islands for centuries.

Sir Jeffrey said the Queen’s historic visit to the Irish Republic in 2011 was “a cathartic moment in British-Irish relations.”

He continued: “It is my hope that your passing and the example you set will inspire us to greater heights and to complete the journey that will bring true healing and restoration to our troubled land.”

Sinn Fein Leader Michelle O'Neill (right) signs a Book of Condolence at Belfast City Hall, to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday. Photo: Mark Marlow/PA Wire

On Friday, Sir Jeffrey told the House of Commons: “During the most traumatic days of our troubled past in Northern Ireland, Her Majesty visited with us many times to show solidarity with her people in their darkest of hours.

“Her presence conveyed a deep sense of stability and offered hope to so many.

“One such visit was in 1977 in one of the most violent years of the Troubles.

“In her Christmas address later that year, Her Majesty spoke of a need for an end to the conflict and pointed the way to peace and reconciliation.”

He noted that the Queen was “touched by the violence” of the Troubles in 1979 when the IRA assassinated her second cousin, Lord Mountbatten, in Co Sligo.

He said: “She shared the sense of loss felt by countless victims and her empathy and understanding offered comfort to so many from all backgrounds.

“She rose above that sense of loss to reach across divided communities in Northern Ireland and to offer hope. This is real leadership.”

Sir Jeffrey said the present day sees the island “still struggle to deal with the legacy of our troubled past”.

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill said the Queen has left a legacy of someone who “reached out the hand of friendship”.

The Sinn Fein leader hugged the Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Dame Fionnuala Jay-O’Boyle before the pair signed books of condolence at the City Hall on Friday.

Ms O’Neill said: “It is with deep regret that we have learned of the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, first and foremost my thoughts are very much with her family, with her children, with her grandchildren, with that wider family circle.

“I am sure they mourn her loss very, very deeply.

“I also want to specifically acknowledge the hurt and the grief of those in the unionist community here, our neighbours who will feel her loss and miss her leadership over the past 70 years.

“I think there is no doubt that she leaves a legacy of someone who reached out the hand of friendship, someone who advanced peace and reconciliation, someone who sought to build relations with those of an Irish and those of a British identity.

“I think that was sterling work and something she will be very much remembered for here on this island.”

The Sinn Fein vice-president also appealed for people to be respectful following the death of the Queen.

Ms O’Neill made her comments after being asked about reports of footage on social media which appeared to show a cavalcade of cars and fireworks being lit in Londonderry in apparent celebration following the Queen’s death.

Some graffiti had also appeared on walls in Londonderry mocking the news.

She said: “This is a time for everybody to be respectful. Queen Elizabeth has died, there is a family that is mourning her loss.

“At the end of the day, she may have been the Queen of England but she was also a mother, a grandmother, I think people should be very respectful.”

Asked about jokes about the death of the Queen on social media, Ms O’Neill said: “The British people, people from a unionist identity here, are grieving her loss and I think everybody should be very respectful of that and not engage in anything that is anything other than respectful.