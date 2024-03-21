Queen Camilla visit to Northern Ireland: Coffeys Butchers on Lisburn Road gift her beef sausages - not available in England
and live on Freeview channel 276
Philip Armstrong, one of the owners of Coffey’s Butchers, spoke to the Queen. "She was chatting about it being a family business," he told the News Letter. "She liked the fact that we have three generations working here and that we are carrying on teaching traditional butchery skills.
"I gave her some beef sausages, vegetable rolls [seasoned beef and vegetables] and Tayto Cheese & Onion, because you can't get them in England and we thought it would be something they might never have tried before.
The business has a strong sideline in sending packages of such speciality products to NI people living in England, also including soda, potato and veda breads on request.
Queen Camilla experienced the very best of Northern Ireland’s artisan and family producers on her visit to the Lisburn Road.Coffey’s has been operating on the Lisburn Road since 1929, with three generations of the family involved in running the business. In Arcadia, a delicatessen that has been part of the Lisburn Road retail offering since 1933, Her Majesty spoke to the small and dedicated team that sells charcuterie, cheese, and local meats. Renowned Irish poet Michael Longley recently described the shop and Lisburn Road as ‘the centre of the universe’.
Finally, at Knotts Bakery, the Queen learned how a team of skilled bakers continues to use traditional Ulster baking methods with no machinery involved. In 2022, The Corrie Family, a third-generation family of butchers and farmers purchased the business, which employs 120 people.