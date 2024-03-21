Watch more of our videos on Shots!

​Philip Armstrong, one of the owners of Coffey’s Butchers, spoke to the Queen. "She was chatting about it being a family business," he told the News Letter. "She liked the fact that we have three generations working here and that we are carrying on teaching traditional butchery skills.

"I gave her some beef sausages, vegetable rolls [seasoned beef and vegetables] and Tayto Cheese & Onion, because you can't get them in England and we thought it would be something they might never have tried before.

The business has a strong sideline in sending packages of such speciality products to NI people living in England, also including soda, potato and veda breads on request.

Her Majesty The Queen visits Coffey’s Butchers on the Lisburn Road in Belfast, where she was gifted beef sausages, vegetable roll and Tayto cheese and onion crisps. Photo by Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

Queen Camilla experienced the very best of Northern Ireland’s artisan and family producers on her visit to the Lisburn Road.Coffey’s has been operating on the Lisburn Road since 1929, with three generations of the family involved in running the business. In Arcadia, a delicatessen that has been part of the Lisburn Road retail offering since 1933, Her Majesty spoke to the small and dedicated team that sells charcuterie, cheese, and local meats. Renowned Irish poet Michael Longley recently described the shop and Lisburn Road as ‘the centre of the universe’.