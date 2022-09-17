Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey and be watched by millions around the world.

The Queen’s coronation which took place in 1953 was watched by more than 27 million people in the UK alone, at a time when fewer than 2 million homes had a TV set.

Westminster Abbey has a capacity of 2,000 and every seat will be filled with world leaders, monarchs, members of the Queen’s household, and high ranking public figures attending.

The Union Jack flag flies half mast at Westminster Abbey in London

The Queen passed away on 8 September at Balmoral at the age of 96, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.

After the service, the Queen’s coffin will travel in a procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, before travelling by hearse to Windsor Castle.

The Queen will be interred with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at 7.30pm on Monday.