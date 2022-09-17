Queen Elizabeth II Funeral: Watch live the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on our Westminster Abbey live stream
The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II will take place at Westminster Abbey commencing at 11am and will be broadcast around the world
Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral will take place on Monday 19 September at Westminster Abbey and be watched by millions around the world.
The Queen’s coronation which took place in 1953 was watched by more than 27 million people in the UK alone, at a time when fewer than 2 million homes had a TV set.
Westminster Abbey has a capacity of 2,000 and every seat will be filled with world leaders, monarchs, members of the Queen’s household, and high ranking public figures attending.
Most Popular
-
1
This is the full route for the procession of the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday September 19 to Westminster Abbey and later onwards to Windsor Castle
-
2
Revealed: sectarian criminal history of Niall Sheerin – the man jailed for seven years for possession of the gun that killed Lyra McKee
-
3
Man detained after disturbance inside Westminster Hall
The Queen passed away on 8 September at Balmoral at the age of 96, she was the longest-reigning monarch in British history.
After the service, the Queen’s coffin will travel in a procession to Wellington Arch at Hyde Park, before travelling by hearse to Windsor Castle.
The Queen will be interred with Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh in King George VI’s Memorial Chapel in St George’s Chapel at 7.30pm on Monday.
This service, conducted by the Dean of Windsor, will be entirely private and will not be filmed.