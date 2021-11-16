Queen may have no duties until new year

The 95-year-old monarch, who is said to have suffered a sprained back, had no official engagements yesterday, but is due to carry out virtual audiences in a few days’ time.

No major public engagements are planned for the head of state before the end of the year, but November and December are often quieter months for her royal calendar and her diary had already been set as such.

She has cancelled an appearance at the general synod today – the first time the Queen, who is supreme governor of the Church of England, has missed her five-yearly visit to the church’s national assembly in its 51-year history.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Queen missed Sunday's Remembrance service at the Cenotaph and will not be attending today's Church of England general synod

The Queen has been on doctors’ orders to rest for nearly a month after being admitted to hospital for preliminary investigations – her first overnight stay in a medical facility in eight years – on October 20.

She has not been seen carrying out official public duties in person since hosting a reception at Windsor for global business leaders on October 19.

Royal commentators speculated that the monarch is unlikely to be out and about in the coming months and that the Remembrance Sunday setback marked a new phase in her reign, where she is seen more on video and less in the flesh.

Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine, said: “In terms of official engagements before the end of the year, I don’t think we will see her out and about doing anything officially, even if she recovers from the sprained back.”

He added that there had been a “collective sigh of relief” when she was due to be at the Cenotaph, but the situation had “regressed”.

Aides will be conscious of plans for the Platinum Jubilee next year, with the monarch due to reach the milestone in February, and participate in a busy four-day bank holiday weekend of festivities in June.

During the Diamond Jubilee, the Duke of Edinburgh, then 90, was in hospital for five days with a bladder infection and missed the Jubilee concert following a wet and windy trip down the Thames for the River Pageant.

Mr Little said the Platinum Jubilee would be different from the 2012 Diamond Jubilee in terms of what the Queen does.

“The Platinum Jubilee programme will reflect her age, although the palace won’t say as much, and other people will be doing engagements on her behalf,” Mr Little said.

“We know she won’t go to the Commonwealth or do any tours, but how much she does in the UK will be interesting to see.”

This coming weekend marks a difficult milestone for the Queen.