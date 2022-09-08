Queen ‘under medical supervision’ at Balmoral with doctors concerned for health

The monarch, 96, pulled out of a virtual Privy Council on Wednesday, a day after appointing Liz Truss as PM at her home in the Scottish Highlands.

A Palace spokesperson said: “Following further evaluation this morning, the Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queen’s close family including the Prince of Wales have been informed, with the latest announcement escalating fears for the monarch’s health.

The Queen in the Drawing Room at Balmoral on Tuesday this week. Photo: PA

Prime Minister Liz Truss said “the whole country will be deeply concerned by the news from Buckingham Palace this lunchtime” adding “my thoughts – and the thoughts of people across our United Kingdom – are with Her Majesty The Queen and her family at this time”.