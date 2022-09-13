Queen went to ‘extraordinary lengths’ to promote reconciliation

Her Majesty also gave steadfast service to the people of Northern Ireland particularly through dark and troubling times, Mr Lyons said.

In a tribute to the late Monarch, at a specially convened meeting of the Stormont Parliament on Monday, Mr Lyons said: “We have lost our greatest ever Monarch; a leader who was remarkable, not just for the longevity of her reign, impressive though it was, but because she was an exemplar of service, sacrifice and devotion to duty, duty right to the very end. That devotion to duty was as evident in Northern Ireland as anywhere else.”

The economy minister referred to Her Majesty’s first visit to Northern Ireland as Queen and her words to the Stormont Parliament when she said: “I assure you that I will always strive to repay your loyalty and devotion with my steadfast service to you.”

TUV leader Jim Allister (left) and DUP MLAs in the Great Hall at Stormont on the day the NI Assembly paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth who died last week aged 96. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Lyons said that “steadfast service” was evident during the Troubles when the Queen was a “comfort to those who were mourning.”

He continued: “And of course, the loyalty from the people of Northern Ireland to their Queen was not unique in the early years of her reign, not did it wave as time went on. That devotion from her subjects in Northern Ireland was as strong, and if I may say so, was stronger here, than anywhere else. I believe that was best demonstrated by the rapturous reception that she received in the Stormont estate in June 2012 as part of her Diamond Jubilee celebrations.”

The DUP’s Gordon Lyons told the Assembly that no tribute or eulogy could do justice to the life of the Queen.

He said: “Since the news of her death last Thursday, many people in Northern Ireland, across the UK and throughout the world have felt deep sorrow at the passing of someone who, as it has often been said, we will never see the like of again.

Mr Lyons said the Queen had a “unique capacity to bring us together”.

“As we witness the national outpouring of grief and love for her, we recognise that in death she still unites us,” he added.

Paying tribute to Her Majesty, the TUV leader Jim Allister said “all of us who have lived and lost in life” will appreciate the loss the Royal Family are enduring at this time with the death of their mother, grand-mother and great-grand-mother. Mr Allister said:

“It is very clear that the sorrow of this nation is palpable but so too is the gratitude for the life and the reign of Queen Elizabeth II. The global regard in which our gracious majesty was held is reflected in the world wide tributes many of which rightly focus on her unstinting and unparalleled service.”

He also spoke of how the Queen had “borne with great fortitude” the IRA murder of Earl Mountbatten in 1979.

All the MLAs who attended yesterday’s meeting later signed a book of condolence.

The special sitting of the Assembly comes ahead of a visit to Northern Ireland by the new King today. Charles and Camilla will travel to Hillsborough Castle and Belfast for several engagements.