Queen’s Birthday Honours List for Northern Ireland 2021 in full

:: Dame Commander of the Order of the Bath (DCB)

Brenda Mary SULLIVAN (KING) Attorney General for NI, lately First Legislative Counsel and Permanent Secretary, NI Executive. For services to Constitutional Law

:: Knights Bachelor of the Order of the British Empire (KT)

Her Majesty the Queen Elizabeth II

Dr Michael Oliver MCBRIDE Chief Medical Officer for NI. For services to Public Health inNorthern Ireland

Michael James RYAN C.B.E Vice President/General Manager, Spirit AeroSystems, Belfast. For services tothe Economy in Northern Ireland

:: Order of the Bath. Companions of the Order of the Bath (CB)

Dr Andrew Graham MCCORMICK Director General, International Relations, NI Executive. For public service

:: Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

Lady Perdita Maureen BLACKWOOD For services to Disabled Young People and Charity in NI

Professor Roy Archibald Joseph SPENCE O.B.E. J.P. Consultant Surgeon, Belfast. For services to Healthcare in Northern Ireland

:: Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

Roma BURNETT (DOWNEY) For services to the Arts, Drama and to the community in Northern Ireland

Anna CARRAGHER For services to the Arts in Northern Ireland

Paul Martin CASKEY Head of Campaign, Integrated Education Fund. For services to Education in NI

Thomas EVANS Chief Executive, Labour Relations Agency. For services to Employment Relations in Northern Ireland

Ronald Moncrieff FOREMAN For services to the Economy in Northern Ireland

Anne Isobel HENDERSON Chair, Parades Commission for NI. For public Service and for services to Peacekeeping in NI

William Francis Graham HUNTER J.P. For services to the Economy and the community in County Londonderry

Robin Stevenson MCLOUGHLIN Principal, Banbridge Academy. For services to Education

Dr Brendan MOONEY CEO, Kainos. For services to the Local Economy

:: Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

Dr AfafAbdrabouALY Chair, Egyptian Society of Northern Ireland. For services to UK-Egypt Relations and Anti-racism in Northern Ireland

David Alexander BROOKES Civilian Security Officer, Northern Ireland Security and Guarding Service. For services to Defence and to Charity

Elizabeth Hamilton BROWN Veterans Support Officer, Northern Ireland. For services to Veterans

John George BURRELL For services to the community in Fivemiletown

Jennifer Ann CAMPBELL For services to Education, Young People and the community in Coleraine

Dr Nigel John CARR For services to Sport and to Community Relations

Daniel Anthony CORR For voluntary services in Northern Ireland

Margaret Christine DAVIS For services to Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Mary Elizabeth DEVINE Chair, Northern Region, Irish Pilgrimage Trust. For services to Young People with Special Needs in Northern Ireland

Michelle DOHERTY For services to Nursing and to Lung Cancer Patients

Major(Rtd) John Marshall DUNLOP For services to Cross Border Peace Building and the community in County Fermanagh

Linda ERVINE For services to the community in East Belfast

Dr David HARDING For Public and Political Service in Northern Ireland

David JEFFREY Manager, Ballymena Utd. For services to Association Football and Community Relations in Northern Ireland

Kieran KENNEDY Managing Director, O’Neills Irish International Sports Company Ltd. For services to Business and to the Economy during the Covid-19 Pandemic

David Brian KNOTT Compliance Manager, Belfast Harbour. For services to the Port Industry and the community in Belfast

Phyllis Agnes LECKEY For services to Nursing and Healthcare in Northern Ireland Stanley James LEE For services to People with Learning Difficulties in Northern Ireland

Mark LINDSAY Chairman, Police Federation, Northern Ireland. For services to Policing and the community in Northern Ireland

JILL MCCLINTOCK For services to Physiotherapy particularly during Covid-19

Marian MCCOUAIG Principal, Kylemore Nursery School, Coleraine. For services to Education

Eileen MCENEANEY For services to Nursing and Midwifery

Arthur Ellis MCKEOWN For services to Refugees and Asylum Seekers

Ivan Ernest MCMINN For services to Charity and the community in Northern Ireland

Rhonda Edith Margaret MOLES Principal, Cumran Primary School, Clough, Northern Ireland.

Maeve MONAGHAN Chief Executive, the NOW Group. For services to People with Learning Difficulties

Herbert Wavell Torrens MOORE For Public Service in the UK and Abroad

Karen MOORE Head of Quality Enhancement, North West Regional College, Northern Ireland. For services to Education

Elma Elizabeth Alexandra NEWBERRY Assistant Director, Land and Regeneration. For services to Housing in Northern Ireland and contribution to Reconciliation

Anthony O’REILLY Chair, Northern Ireland Human Rights Consortium. For services to People with Disabilities in Northern Ireland

Angela Eileen REID For services to Care Home Residents particularly during Covid-19

Trudy Norma REID For services to Infection Prevention and Control during the Covid-19 Crisis

Teresa ROSS For services to Physiotherapy particularly during Covid-19

Norma Leah SHEARER Chief Executive, Training for WomenNetwork. For services to Women inNorthern Ireland

John STUART For services to the community in Ballymena, County Antrim

Sarah Margaret THOMPSON Nursery School Teacher, Orritor Nursery School, Cookstown, County Tyrone. For services to Pre-School Education andChildren in Beavers

:: Medallists of the Order of the British Empire (BEM)

Maureen Elizabeth ADAIR For services to Girl Guides Association in NI

Lynsey Anne AGNEW For services to the Lisburn Foodbank, especially during the Covid-19 Crisis

Adela BEGGS Proprietor/Teacher, Button Moon Preschool Playgroup, Tandragee. For services to Education and Young People

Daniel BURKE Store Manager, Iceland Foods. For services to Retail

Stephanie CHERRY Playgroup Leader, Forge Integrated Pre-School Playgroup, Belfast. For services to Pre-School Integrated Education.

Andrew COCHRANE For services to Disability Sport and Mental Health Awareness

Thelma Joy CORKEY Chairwoman, Royal Ulster Constabulary GC Widows’ Association. For voluntary and charitable services

William Kenneth CRAIG For services to Cricket and the community in Eglinton

Tracey Yvonne ELLIOTT Manager, Lisburn Unit, St John Ambulance. For voluntary service to St John Ambulance and the community in NI

Irene Jane FALOON For services to the community in Newry and Mourne through Barnardo’s

Charlotte Ann GEORGE Senior Library Assistant, Libraries NI. For services to Libraries

Thomas David HAIGHTON For services to Adults with Learning and Physical Disabilities

Rosemary Louise HULL Customer Experience Assistant, J Sainsbury’s plc. For services to Business

Gertrude Olive JAMISON For services to Music in County Down

Peter Anthony MCATEER Project and Activities Coordinator, Clanrye Group. For services to Young People in Newry, Mourne and South Armagh

Stephen John MCCOY Fundraiser, Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes. For services to the community and Charity in Toomebridge, County Antrim

William Raymond MCCULLOUGH For services to Motorbike Racing

Breege MCCUSKER For services to World War II History in County Fermanagh

Sylvia MCKEEGAN For services to the community in Londonderry

Trevor MCKENDRY Maintenance Foreman, Education Authority, NI. For services to Education

Margaret MCNELLIS For services to Music and Charity in County Armagh

William Stephen MOORE For services to Community Engagement, Business Contribution and Charity in NI

Julie Elizabeth NELSON For services to Women’s Football

Pamela-Ann NUGENT Personal Secretary, Executive Officer 2, Department of Finance. For services to Men and Boys with Eating Disorders in NI

Leigh Miranda PATIENCE For services to the Somme Nursing Home for Military Veterans during the Covid-19 Crisis

Valerie Elizabeth PEACOCK For services to the Children’s Hospice

Linda Anne ROBINSON Chief Executive, Age NI. For services to Older People and to the Royal Naval Reserve

Ian Stuart SANDS Marine Engineer. For services to the community in NI

Sharon Rosemary SMITH For services to the Girls’ Brigade and to the community in Whiterock, West Belfast

Paul Henry SPEIGHT For services to Scouts in NI

Joy Mary SPREADBOROUGH For services to Marie Curie Hospice, particularly during Covid-19

Anna Rosemary STEELE For services to Cross Community Relations in NI

Deborah Elizabeth WALKER For services to the community in Belfast

Alwyn John Griffin WARNOCK Senior Planning Officer, NI, Ambulance Service. For services to Road Safety in NI.

Florence WILLIS For services to Local Government

Robert Alexander YARR For services to Church Choral Music in Ballinderry Parish Church

:: Queen’s Police Medal (QPM)

Reserve Const Kenneth BAILEY Reserve Constable, PSNI

Sgt James Clifford CAMPBELL Sergeant, PSNI

QPM Supt Arthur James DAVIDSON Superintendent, PSNI

:: Queen’s Ambulance Medal (QAM)

Dennis Bryan SNODDY Asst Director of Operations, NI Ambulance Service

