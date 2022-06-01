Patricia Donnelly has been made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list.

She described receiving the letter with the news as “really very emotional”.

“It is an honour, it is a privilege and, particularly in the jubilee year, it is appreciated,” she told the PA news agency.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patricia Donnelly, the former Head of the Covid-19 Vaccine Programme in Northern Ireland, who has received an OBE for services to the Covid-19 response

“And I realise that it is not just about me, it was about the vaccination programme and it represented all that work, so I do feel a sense of responsibility in that way.

“It is a team effort, it was that army of people who did that superhuman job and continue to do it.

“None of us who have been involved in it do it for the honours, but when they come it is just the icing and the cherry on the cake. It’s really rather wonderful.”

Mrs Donnelly started her career as a clinical psychologist before moving into health service management.

She was tasked in early October 2020 to lead Northern Ireland’s Covid-19 vaccination programme, and oversaw the administration of more than 3.7 million jabs before retiring at the start of April.

It has been the largest vaccination programme in the Province, but Mrs Donnelly said she was not daunted once she knew who was involved and their commitment.

She said the programme “had its bumps along the way”.

Those bumps included challenging logistics around moving and administering the vaccines.

They also had the challenge of going into care homes to vaccinate the most vulnerable, before mass vaccination centres and then changing tactics again for the younger age groups by going out to venues such as nightclubs and sports halls.

Currently more than 91% over those aged over 18 are vaccinated, as well as nearly 90% of the over-12s.

“It was exciting, it was challenging, it was a bit thrilling, a bit too thrilling at times,” she said. “There were dark days that first winter when you start to see the impact of it, and the meaning of it for people who were coming forward for vaccination, people who had been shielding, people who were afraid, families who were afraid for the people they loved.

“That was very emotional for all involved, and it kept them going, and it still keeps them going… the spring booster is under way, and I am that grandparent that still watches. I may not have direct responsibility but I do watch and look at the numbers – nearly four million doses of vaccination.”

Mrs Donnelly has been targeted by some opposed to the vaccine, including being confronted, letters, phone calls and her face appearing on a poster, but she said she has also received a lot of positive feedback.

“I think if you know you are doing the right thing you just keep going at it – it never daunted me at all, even though some of it was a bit dark,” she said.

“But it’s far outweighed by all those people who come up and followed me in supermarkets to say, ‘are you the vaccine lady?’.”

Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann congratulated health and social care staff recognised in the Birthday Honours.