Queen’s coronation bouquet laid in Westminster Abbey at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior

The Queen’s coronation bouquet has been laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior, Buckingham Palace has said.

By Alison Kershaw, PA
Published 7th May 2023, 11:37 BST- 1 min read

The flowers were placed on the grave at Westminster Abbey at Camilla’s request following Saturday’s coronation service at the church.

A tweet from the King and Queen’s official twitter account – @RoyalFamily – shows a delicate bouquet of yellow, white and pink flowers sitting on the tomb.

It is a simple-tied bunch of English spring flowers including auriculas and lily of the valley – both of which featured in the Queen’s wedding bouquet in 2005 – along with hellebores, which the King wore in his buttonhole during the couple’s wedding 18 years ago and are a particular favourite of his.

The Queen's Coronation bouquet after it was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, London, following the coronation ceremonies of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA WireThe Queen's Coronation bouquet after it was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, London, following the coronation ceremonies of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
The Queen's Coronation bouquet after it was laid at the Grave of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey, London, following the coronation ceremonies of King Charles III and Queen Camilla. Photo credit: Aaron Chown/PA Wire
Jasmine and wallflowers add to the sweet scent of the bouquet, which was created by Shane Connolly.

Camilla did not carry the flowers on coronation day.

Mr Connolly, from west Belfast, also made the floral arrangements which adorned Westminster Abbey for the coronation service.

He previously said his aim with the arrangements of seasonal home-grown blooms and foliage was to make them “incredibly personal” to Charles and Camilla as well as showing that UK-grown flowers can be used at an event of this size.

Mr Connolly also created the floral arrangements at Charles and Camilla’s wedding in 2005 and the Prince and Princess of Wales’s wedding in 2011.

