Queen’s Platinum Jubilee 2022: Bank Holiday dates and what events are planned in Northern Ireland

A series of special events have been planned across Northern Ireland to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Final preparations are being made for what will be one of the largest parades ever staged in Northern Ireland – taking place next Saturday (May 28) to mark the NI centennial.

When is the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

The Platinum Jubilee bank holiday will take place on Friday, June 3. This is the day after the Spring bank holiday on Thursday, June 2 and will last until Sunday, June 5.

The celebration takes place four months after Elizabeth II celebrated the 70th anniversary of her accession on February 6, 2022.

This is because February 6 also marked 70 years since the death of her father, King George VI, and was therefore not an occasion the monarch wanted to celebrate.

Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending the "A Gallop Through History" Platinum Jubilee celebration at the Royal Windsor Horse Show at Windsor Castle

What events have been planned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee?

Thursday, June 2

The lighting of the jubilee beacon:

The United Kingdom’s long tradition of celebrating Royal jubilees, weddings and coronations with the lighting of beacons will continue for the Platinum Jubilee.

A beacon chain has become a symbol of unity across towns, borders, countries and continents.

Thousands of beacons will be lit by communities across Northern Ireland and throughout the regions of the UK.

A beacon will be lit outside the Titanic Belfast building at 9.45 pm on Thursday, June 2.

Saturday, June 4

Platinum Jubilee parties:

Platinum Jubilee parties will be held in Larne, Carrick and Ballymena, featuring the cream of local music and entertainment talent ahead of the televised concert celebrating the historic occasion on large screens.

Local celebrations will begin in the early evening, and then the concert in London will be live-streamed.

1950s Belfast celebration:

Belfast is set to step back in time with a programme of special events to mark The Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

Royal Avenue will be transformed into 1950s Belfast allowing visitors to take a step back in time and get a flavour of life in the city 70 years ago.

There will be workshops and storytelling events, live music performances, a photography exhibition and film screenings.

The event will showcase some of the city’s best local talent through photography, film, fashion, song and storytelling, taking a creative look at people’s lives in Belfast in 1952.

Sunday, June 5

Bangor Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee:

Bangor Seafront will come alive on Sunday, June 5, for the Sea Bangor Celebrates the Platinum Jubilee.

There will be beach huts, vintage funfair rides and a ballroom featuring music and dance of the eras in Quay Street Car Park.

The McKee Clock Arena will have a static display of 70 vehicles reflecting the last 70 years of motoring.

The pier will also be the location for a live interactive theatre production ‘Jubilee Jukebox’, which will take people on a journey through living rooms from the 1950s to the 2020s.

Civic Service:

St Patrick’s Church in Ballymena will be the location for an afternoon civic service to reflect on the service of the Queen to the nation.

What else is happening in Northern Ireland?

A design competition will see primary school children create a ‘snapshot of Northern Ireland’, with the winning entry to be manufactured into a rug by leading company Ulster Carpets and sent to Her Majesty the Queen.

The Queen and other members of the Royal Family will also receive Northern Ireland Platinum Jubilee Hampers showcasing over 50 top quality local food and drink producers and representing the appreciation of the people of Northern Ireland for Her Majesty’s dedicated service.

NIO Minister of State Conor Burns said: “It’s fantastic to see the array of events planned to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee across the UK.