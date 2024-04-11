Chemistry professor AP de Silva whose research was responsible for the development of a life-saving piece of medical equipment has been honoured with an illustrious blue plaque at Queen’s University Belfast.

Professor AP de Silva said he was ‘bowled over’ as his contributions to science were recognised with a National Chemical Landmark from the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC).

The retired researcher, 72, was selected to receive the award as a permanent tribute to a career that included a major discovery that transformed emergency medical care, namely his 1985 research, on fluorescent pH indicators based on photo-induced electron transfer.

The chemistry professor thought of the mobile sensor device in 1980 while taking care of his grandmother, who suffered from hypertension. His breakthrough led to the development of a blood electrolyte analyser with multinational healthcare giant Roche. These analysers are still used in A&E departments around the world, measuring levels of vital salts and minerals in seriously injured patients’ blood in just 30 seconds.

Prof de Silva, who hails from Sri Lanka and first moved to Belfast in 1976, retired in 2022 after spending two stints totalling more than 40 years at Queen’s.

He said: “I'm just bowled over by the whole thing, even now. To be honest, I still haven't quite come to terms with it, it’s very humbling I feel such gratitude because this is the standard the RSC has to maintain so I am touched.”

Royal Society of Chemistry president Prof Gill Reid said: “Prof de Silva’s work really illustrates the positive impact chemistry can have on the world. He has helped to save lives across the globe through his work that contributed to the development of portable blood electrolyte analysers, and he has inspired so many people with his teaching. His story of growing up in Sri Lanka and following his passion for chemistry all the way to Belfast is truly inspirational.”

Queen’s President and Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Ian Greer said: “This blue plaque is a fitting accolade to honour Professor de Silva’s contribution to the University and to the wider world.”

Dr Kevin Morgan, who works as a chemistry lecturer at Queen’s, nominated Prof de Silva for the honour. Before the two were colleagues, Dr Morgan was also a student of his and that time provided some – but not all – of the inspiration to put him forward.

He said: “It was those memories from the classroom [that inspired me to put him forward]. I've been here for undergraduate, PhD, postdoc and now as lecturer but one of the things I most remember is him teaching molecular logic and sensors and he uses an analogy about James Bond. Those stay with you but then you think about what he’s achieved in research, too – he was teaching here in Queen’s but he had this also international reach, helping people and saving lives.”