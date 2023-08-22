Queen’s University unveils plans for new £4.9m Seamus Heaney Centre at listed buildings in University Road

An artist's impression of their £4.9 million new landmark venue for the Seamus Heaney Centre, which will open for staff, students and the public early next year. The reimagined space at the listed buildings is in University Road and Mount Charles in Belfast, which is close to the campus's main Lanyon Building. Image: Queen's University Belfast /PA Wire

The reimagined space at the listed buildings in University Road and Mount Charles is close to the campus's main Lanyon Building.

The original Seamus Heaney Centre was opened by the Nobel Prize-winning poet in 2004.

Professor Glenn Patterson said: “It is an enormous pleasure to be able to announce this next stage in the development of the Heaney Centre, further honouring the legacy of Seamus Heaney 20 years after the centre was founded under first director the late Ciaran Carson.

“The new centre allows us to build on the academic and artistic achievements of those first 20 years and to look with confidence to the next 20 – and more – with greater scope for engagement with the wider literary community.

“In this new shared space we will create a centre that looks out, speaks out, and writes out confidently into the world.”

The new centre will feature an expanded poetry library, a large venue space, teaching rooms, academic offices, work stations for up to 30 students, and an exhibition area to display the Seamus Heaney archive held by Queen's.

The centre will also help with the creation of a Visiting International Seamus Heaney Chair in Creative Writing.

Catherine Heaney, the poet's daughter and a member of the advisory board, said: “The Seamus Heaney Centre is really important to me and my family because it's about education.

“Queen's is where my father started writing poetry, where he studied himself, and started his career as a lecturer and an educator.

“It's very much part of his writing past and the amazing thing about the centre is that it's carrying that into the future.”

The project will be funded by the university's capital development programme and through philanthropic donations from donors across the globe.