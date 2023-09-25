The BBC radio presenter, Richard Yarr MBE, exercises his right as a Freeman of the City of London to drive his sheep over the Thames river on Sunday September 24 2023

​Mr Yarr, who presents the popular show Sacred Sounds, received the Freedom of the City of London in 2019 for his work with young musicians and on Sunday exercised the freeman’s right to walk sheep over the Thames.

The event was at the invitation of the City of London and organised by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen.

Mr Yarr said: “It was a super experience and many of my listeners have been in touch looking to see a photo!”

Earlier this year Mr Yarr got an MBE was for services to music in Northern Ireland, presented by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle.