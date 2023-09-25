News you can trust since 1737
Radio Ulster Sacred Sounds presenter Richard Yarr exercises his right to drive sheep over the Thames as freeman of London

The BBC Radio Ulster presenter Richard Yarr drove his sheep over the Thames river in London at the weekend.​​
By The Newsroom
Published 25th Sep 2023, 20:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 20:06 BST
The BBC radio presenter, Richard Yarr MBE, exercises his right as a Freeman of the City of London to drive his sheep over the Thames river on Sunday September 24 2023The BBC radio presenter, Richard Yarr MBE, exercises his right as a Freeman of the City of London to drive his sheep over the Thames river on Sunday September 24 2023


​Mr Yarr, who presents the popular show Sacred Sounds, received the Freedom of the City of London in 2019 for his work with young musicians and on Sunday exercised the freeman’s right to walk sheep over the Thames.

The event was at the invitation of the City of London and organised by The Worshipful Company of Woolmen.

Mr Yarr said: “It was a super experience and many of my listeners have been in touch looking to see a photo!”

Richard Yarr on London Bridge to drive his sheep over the Thames river on Sunday September 24 2023Richard Yarr on London Bridge to drive his sheep over the Thames river on Sunday September 24 2023
Richard Yarr on London Bridge to drive his sheep over the Thames river on Sunday September 24 2023
Earlier this year Mr Yarr got an MBE was for services to music in Northern Ireland, presented by His Majesty The King at Windsor Castle.

He is director of Music at First Church Rosemary Street, Belfast. He is also chair of the Charles Wood Festival Armagh; established the NI International Organ Competition in 2011 and the BBC NI School Choir of the Year in 2014; and Patron of the NI Young Musician of the Year Competition.

