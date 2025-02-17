Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An RAF veteran who survived a WII bombing raid which destroyed his headset is still volunteering at the Ulster Aviation Museum in Lisburn at 100 years of age.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A special reception for Fred Jennings was held at the Ulster Aviation Museum in Lisburn on Saturday for his 100th birthday, accompanied by a fly over by a RAF A400 Atlas and and a visit by an Irish Coast Guard S-92 helicopter.

The event was attended by Deputy Lord Lieutenant Prof Mark Taylor, Mayor of Lisburn Kurtis Dickson, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Lagan Valley MP Sorcha Eastwood.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred began his career with the RAF No. 320 (Netherlands) Squadron, installing radar systems into B-25 Mitchel aircraft.

RAF veteran Fred Jennings has just celebrated his 100th birthday and is still volunteering with the Ulster Aviation Society.

In 2020 he was awarded with the Thank You Liberators 1945 Remembrance Medal by the Netherlands Defence Attaché to the UK, Captain G.H (Gerrit) Nijenhuis, who travelled to Northern Ireland to present the award in person, in spite of the Covid risk.

At one point in January,1945, a German air raid pulverized Fred’s squadron’s base in Belgium. He dove for cover and once the smoke and dust cleared he found his headset nearby, “blown to smithereens,” he said, by a cannon shell.

Postwar, he extended his training to civilian radar and eventually landed at Nutt’s Corner airport in NI. His career finally took him to nearby Aldergrove airport, where he ran the radio navigation station as senior telecommunications officer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the war, Fred moved to Northern Ireland where he was instrumental in setting up the modern instrument landing systems at what is now Belfast International Airport.

An Irish Coast Guard S-92 helicopter dropped by to help RAF veteran Fred Jennings celebrate his 100th birthday on Saturday. (Fred is pictured with white stick).

At 100, Fred still drives twice a week to the Ulster Aviation Museum in Lisburn, to volunteer.

Chairman Ray Burrows MBE said: “He’s an outstanding example of living history. And he’s been an outstanding member of our organisation for more than 20 years.”