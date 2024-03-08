Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas McAllister was in Portugal for the Glasgow club’s Europa League tie with Benfica on Thursday night, but later died.

Affectionately known as Tam, Dad Thomas was from the Drumchapel area of Glasgow, and tributes have been pouring in on social media following the sad news.

Rangers issued a statement on Friday pledging to maintain “constant contact with both the Portuguese and British authorities over this tragic incident”, and offering condolences to the family and friends of Mr McAllister, who was believed to be aged in his mid-20s.

The game ended 2-2 at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica.

In a statement on social media, the club expressed condolences on his death.

“It is with profound sadness Rangers FC has been made aware supporter Thomas McAllister has passed away in Lisbon following last night’s UEFA Europa League tie with Benfica,” it said.

"The immediate thoughts of everyone at the club are with Thomas’ family and friends, and we will remain in constant contact with both the Portuguese and British authorities over this tragic incident.”

Rangers CEO James Bisgrove commented: “On behalf of the club, I want to pass on my sincere condolences to Thomas’ loved ones, family and his friends.

“This news has hit everyone at the club extremely hard, as I am sure it will all of our supporters. Nobody should ever go to a football match and not return home.

“The club stands ready to assist Thomas' family in whichever way we can in the coming days and weeks.”

A spokesperson for the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said: “We are providing consular assistance to the family of a British man who has died in Lisbon, and are in contact with Portuguese authorities.”

There are 750 message of condolences on the Rangers FC Facebook site so far.