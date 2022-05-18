Rangers fans rock Seville as build-up hits fever pitch

Almost all of the 100,000 fanatical travelling supporters of the Glasgow giants have arrived in the Andalucian capital and they were partying like it was 1972 into the early hours of match day.

And no wonder. Rangers reaching a European final is a once in a generation achievement, and the only previous success came in the 1972 when the Gers defeated Dynamo Moscow at Barcelona’s Camp Nou to lift the Cup Winners Cup.

The last appearance in a final was in 2008 when they came up short against Zenit St Petersburg in the Eufa Cup final in Manchester.

Shankill Road Rangers fan Mark Foster (centre) with friends in Seville for the Europa League final

One fan from Belfast told the News Letter that despite following Rangers all over the world, the atmosphere in Seville is the best he has ever experienced, such is the sense of anticipation.

With only 9,500 tickets being made available to both the Rangers and Eintracht Frankfurt fans, Spanish authorities have opened up a second 60,000-seater stadium, La Cartuja, where fans without tickets can watch the match live on a big screen.

However, even that won’t be enough to meet demand and other fan zones are expected to be operational ahead of kick-off.

Mark Foster from the Shankill Road area of Belfast has travelled over for the match and was in no mood for an early night on Tuesday.

He described the party as one of the best.

A few hours after posting a video of the joyous fans on Twitter, he said: “Finally in the hotel after one of the best nights in Seville.”

Rangers legend Ally McCoist has also been enjoying the party atmosphere, and promised to turn the celebrations up another notch if his beloved Gers can do the previously unthinkable and lift the silverware.

Speaking to Gabby Logan on TalkSPORT, he said: “Gabby, I am going to throw my wallet to the crowd if we win tonight.

“I am going to throw credit cards about, it will be deep joy.