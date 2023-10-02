Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rangers announced the almost inevitable departure of manager Michael Beale following the 3-1 defeat by Aberdeen at Ibrox on Saturday, with the players again booed off the park.

Club favourite Steven Davis has now been appointed interim manager, supported by another former NI player, Alex Rae.

David Graham, Ex-Rangers Director of Communications and current Linfield General Manager has long tipped Steven for great things.

"I consider Steven a very good friend, a very good family friend," he told the News Letter.

"His reputation goes before him - he is a Northern Ireland legend. I have joked with him many times he's the greatest ever Ulsterman, but that will be for others to decide.

"A professional for over 20 years, he has been a tremendous servant to Rangers over two occasions - including as captain.

"There were many fans saying that he would be a future Rangers manager one day. It has probably come to him quicker than he expected, but as the cliche goes, in every crisis there's an opportunity. So Steven has got an opportunity and he just needs to grab it with both hands.

"He is very experienced. I tipped him in the press in the past year as a future Northern Ireland manager and I still stand by that. I wish him nothing but the best.

"Steven is quietly confident but is very sure in his own ability. Even though he will be a man of few words, the words he speaks will be words of quality and inspirational leadership."

Billy Kennedy, senior News Letter journalist and author of the book 'Rangers Football Club - the Ulster Connection', said the appointment will be highly popular with the club's supporters, across the UK and globally.

"Steven is Rangers through and through, a True Blue supporter from his days growing up as a schoolboy in his home village of Cullybackey in Co Antrim, and as a player inspiring the club to many trophy successes," he said.

"Certainly in the interim, with his former role as an outstanding Rangers' midfielder, Steven is the perfect appointment by the Rangers' board to steer the club through to hopefully better times."

Billy, a former Linfield vice-chairman and also a lifelong Rangers fan, added: "Alongside another former Rangers player Alex Rae, Steven has the credentials and the international experience with Northern ireland (with a world record 140 caps) to reinvigorate the Rangers tradition as the leading club in Scotland.

"He may be modest and quiet off the field, but on the field his performances for Rangers since 2008 have been inspirational. He fully understands what is absolutely required at Rangers - the winning mentality.

Former Northern Ireland player Jimmy Nicholl was a Rangers coach and served as temporary manager at Rangers in 2018.

However, Jimmy, current assistant to Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill, is reluctant to speak about Steven’s upgrading to temporary manager until he speaks to him personally to see how he feels.

"I will probably be speaking to Steven over the coming days and I will be wishing him all the best,” he said.

Gary McAllister, Chairman of the Amalgamation of Official Northern Ireland Supporters' Clubs described it as "a massive opportunity for Steven".