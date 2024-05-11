Readers pictures: How News Letter readers viewed the Northern Lights across Northern Ireland

The Aurora Borealis danced in the night sky last night, Friday May 10, in one of the most spectacular displays that most have seen
Check out the images below from readers and McAuley Multimedia
1. The Northern Light on over St John's Point on Fiday May 10 supplied by Caoimhe McGuinness
The Northern Light over St John's Point on Fiday May 10 supplied by Caoimhe McGuinness Photo: Submitted
2. NORTHERN IRELAND 11/05/24 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA.. A severe geomagnetic storm has produced an incredible display of "Northern Lights" in Northern Ireland on Friday night. Images from Dunseverick County Antrim..Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia
A severe geomagnetic storm has produced an incredible display of "Northern Lights" in Northern Ireland on Friday night. Images from Dunseverick County Antrim..Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY
3. INNLnews-The lights over Dromore Co Down-NIRupload.jpg
The lights over Dromore Co Down Photo: Con
4. The Northern Light on Fiday May 10
The Northern Light on Friday May 10 Photo: Submitted
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.