Readers pictures: How News Letter readers viewed the Northern Lights across Northern Ireland

By Michael Cousins
Published 11th May 2024, 12:14 BST
Updated 11th May 2024, 12:18 BST
Stunning images from the light show from Northern Ireland

The Aurora Borealis danced in the night sky last night, Friday May 10, in one of the most spectacular displays that most have seen

Check out the images below from readers and McAuley Multimedia

The Northern Light over St John's Point on Fiday May 10 supplied by Caoimhe McGuinness

1. The Northern Light on over St John's Point on Fiday May 10 supplied by Caoimhe McGuinness

The Northern Light over St John's Point on Fiday May 10 supplied by Caoimhe McGuinness Photo: Submitted

A severe geomagnetic storm has produced an incredible display of "Northern Lights" in Northern Ireland on Friday night. Images from Dunseverick County Antrim..Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

2. NORTHERN IRELAND 11/05/24 MCAULEY MULTIMEDIA.. A severe geomagnetic storm has produced an incredible display of "Northern Lights" in Northern Ireland on Friday night. Images from Dunseverick County Antrim..Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia

A severe geomagnetic storm has produced an incredible display of "Northern Lights" in Northern Ireland on Friday night. Images from Dunseverick County Antrim..Picture Steven McAuley/McAuley Multimedia Photo: STEVEN MCAULEY

The lights over Dromore Co Down

3. INNLnews-The lights over Dromore Co Down-NIRupload.jpg

The lights over Dromore Co Down Photo: Con

The Northern Light on Friday May 10

4. The Northern Light on Fiday May 10

The Northern Light on Friday May 10 Photo: Submitted

