Reality check not blank cheque needed in relation to Casement Park: DUP MLA

​Uefa confirmed on Wednesday that Turkey has withdrawn its bid to host the tournament, leaving the UK and ROI’s proposal the only option ahead of the official ratification process next week.

​Casement Park in west Belfast is one of 10 stadiums across the British Isles named in the bid, including Wembley, Hampden Park, and the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

However, the £77.5 million Casement redevelopment project has been mired in controversy – now millions of pounds over budget with the GAA insisting its original £15m contribution remains unchanged.

Earlier this year, the GAA’s Ulster Council confirmed that the cost for “design, development and construction of the Casement Park Stadium new build for Ulster Council” will range between £112m and £140m – not including VAT.”

At the time, the GAA said it was not prepared to increase its own contribution in line with the increased costs.

Responding to the withdrawal of Turkey from the process, the DUP’s sports spokesperson, Stephen Dunne, said that while his party supports the Euro 2028 bid, “the idea of Casement Park being given a blank cheque with additional public funds needs a reality check”.

The North Down MLA added: “We support the joint Euro 2028 bid, but we will oppose any plans to allocate additional resources to meet the GAA’s shortfall in the Casement Park project from NI Executive budgets at a time when hospitals and schools need additional and necessary resources.

“If the Government is going to find additional resources for Casement Park, then they will need to also step up and fund our schools and health infrastructure properly and ensure the sub-regional football stadia strategy is funded.

"It is unacceptable and inequitable that whilst major infrastructure projects have been paused due to budget constraints, at the same time the Secretary of State is telling the GAA that there is no issue with finding money to build a new facility at Casement Park.”

Mr Dunne added: “When we met the IFA (Irish Football Association) earlier this year, we explained that we do not support additional funding for the building of Casement Park in Belfast beyond what was originally allocated by the NI Executive to the three sporting bodies”.

TUV councillor and deputy party leader Ron McDowell has also expressed concern about the spiralling cost to the public purse.“Today’s news which leaves the British Isles as the only ones standing in the race to host Euro 2028 should be news welcomed by all football fans. With matches planned for Northern Ireland the local game, which is very much the poor relation when compared with the money brought in by clubs in England and Scotland, should be on the receiving end of a massive dividend,” he said.

"Sadly, the people who will benefit the most are the GAA, with the Secretary of State already on record as saying that regardless of what it takes to redevelop Casement Park – an ill-conceived project from the outset opposed by locals and characterised by runaway costs – the money will be found.

“Regardless of what happens next week it is important that Casement receives not a penny more of public money to what is already committed."

Sinn Fein vice-president Michelle O’Neill described Euro 2028 as the “opportunity of a lifetime”.

In a social media post, she said: “I am absolutely delighted that Casement Park looks set to host Euro 2028

Championship games as the joint bid between Ireland and Britain is to go unopposed.

“The hosting of this prestigious tournament would grow our economy, create jobs, and showcase everything that makes our island and people amazing.”

SDLP MLA Justin McNulty has also welcomed the news, and said construction work at Casement Park must now proceed.

He said: “Euro 2028 must be the catalyst to green-light Casement and get it built. We need the stadium ready for the 2028 tournament and, for that, we need to see construction work begin as soon as possible.

"Casement has been left dormant for too long.