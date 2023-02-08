It was during his time at high school, where he was head boy, that he became conscious of being called to ministry within the Presbyterian Church in Ireland.

The reality of this was so overwhelming that he decided to study medicine at Queen’s University, Belfast and become a missionary doctor. “In many ways I considered this an acceptable compromise,” he said.

After he left Queen’s in 1986 Dr Mawhinney spent five years working in Altnagelvin Hospital in Londonderry, Waveney Hospital in Ballymena, the Holywell Hospital in Antrim and Templepatrick General Medical Practice, becoming a member of the Royal College of General Practitioners in 1991.

Rev Dr Sam Mawhinney, the minister of Adelaide Road Presbyterian Church in Dublin, has been elected Moderator-Designate of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI)

“Having fully qualified as a GP, the question arose again about ministry within PCI, as that strong sense of call had remained with me. With the advice of a trusted minister, I was encouraged to test the call and see if this was from God,” he said.

